The Assam Tourism Department received the prestigious "TTF Excellence Award 2022" for Group Participation at the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF), Kolkata, held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

The award is seen as a significant boost for the sector, which showcases Assam's tranquil fairyland intertwined with a rich cultural legacy.

Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated all stakeholders on their efforts to achieve the feat.

"Delighted to share that Assam Tourism has been awarded with the prestigious TTF Excellence Award for Group Participation at the TTF Kolkata held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter. Congratulations and best wishes to everyone involved!"



Meanwhile, Assam Tourism had previously launched four well-integrated conducted tours during the TTF Kolkata event, which will take place from July 1-3, 2022. Guwahati-Panimur-Kaziranga-Guwahati, Guwahati-Suryapahar-Rangsapara-Kakoijana-Manas-Guwahati, Guwahati-Pobitora-Guwahati, and Guwahati City Tour are among them.

It is worth noting that TTF is India's leading exhibition for the travel and tourism industry.

TTF is the largest annual travel and tourism trade show in India. TTF covers India's top 9 domestic and outbound markets.

TTF has provided an annual marketing platform and opportunity to network with the travel trade in 9 major cities since 1989, culminating in the grand finale - OTM, India's leading travel trade show in terms of number of sellers, buyers, and rented area.