Assam: The Assam transport department has issued a strong warning to cab associations and ride-hailing platforms like Ola, Uber, Rapido, and PayIndia in response to recent incidents of cab drivers behaving badly towards customers or passengers.

In a statement to the media, transport officer Himangshu Kumar Das stated that not all drivers are profit-driven, and that some drivers are concerned about the needs of their customers.

Himangshu Kumar Das said, “The entire cab service is blamed due to a few drivers who are misbehaving with customers either by asking more money, cancelling trips or denying payment methods. Any kind of inappropriate attitude towards customers will not be tolerated from now on. The cab drivers will not be able to demand extra money to customers who are availing a trip.”

Das further said, “Negligence of the side of authorities of cab associations lead to such incidents where customers face danger. From, now on cab drivers have to follow strict rules. Disobeying of rules by any cab driver will lead to the cancellation of their license.”

“The license cancellation will take place phase-wise. The driver will not be able to take trips in the first five days of phase one. In phase two, he will not be allowed to ride his vehicle for next ten days and in the third phase, his license will be totally cancelled,” Das added.

Das also urged the general public not to be rude to drivers.

It should be mentioned that many people are terrified of cab drivers. Customers have complained about cab drivers refusing to take trips if they are not paid in cash or asking for more money.

Notably, the recent alleged assault on a Delhi-based journalist, Nikita Jain, by an Uber driver in Guwahati on May 29 has raised alarm bells for all. After a disagreement over payment for a trip, journalist Nikita Jain was allegedly molested by an Uber driver. After the journalist filed a complaint against him, the Uber driver was apprehended by the police.