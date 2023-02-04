A truck loaded with timber was seized on February 3 night, during a joint operation of Tinsukia District Administration and Enforcement Department.



As per reports, the truck coming from Arunachal was on its way towards Tinsukia.



The joint team acted on secret inputs and managed to seize the truck and the timber. Additionally, it has been reported that the spot has been a common route for the transport of illegal timber loaded trucks.



The police and the district administration have been successful in seizing the trucks loaded with timber.



The seized truck was finally handed over to the forest department and an investigation has been initiated for the same.



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