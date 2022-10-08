Two veteran thieves were arrested with a huge quantity of stolen gold, and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees in Dhubri.

The arrested duo has been identified as Abhijit Koeri and Rajesh Prasad hailing from the railway station area in the Dhubri district.

Based on an FIR by an advocate, a team of Dhubri police led by Sub-inspector Safiqul Hussain conducted a search operation in Abhijit Koeri's residence in Ward No 9 of Dhubri town and recovered a huge quantity of gold chains, diamond rings, gold rings, 7 watches including cash, silver jewellery, ATM cards, several mobile phones from his possession.

Notably, on 4th October, Sangeeta Koeri lodged an FIR against one Abhijit in Dhubri Sadar Police Station regarding a theft case in her residence in Ward No 9 of Dhubri town.

During the raid on 7th October, police recovered Sangeeta Koeri's lost items along with many other gold chains, diamond rings, gold rings, watches, and mobile phones including cash.

It is to be mentioned that, the two suspected thieves have been creating terror in Dhubri town for a long time.