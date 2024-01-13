The Assam Rifles and Assam Police on January 13 successfully apprehended two individuals involved in a nefarious nexus of counterfeit currency and drug trafficking. Pritiranjan Talukdar and Kajal Sarkar were caught red-handed in the Duhalia area in Patharkandi in Karimganj, attempting to exchange fake currency for a substantial quantity of drugs. The duo hails from Tripura, according to sources.

During the operation, police recovered a significant stash of fake currency, amounting to Rs 10,550, along with a staggering 22,000 Yaba tablets – a potent and illegal substance. The combined street value of the seized items is estimated to be in lakhs of rupees.