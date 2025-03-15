Dhubri police arrested two individuals on Saturday, March 15 night and seized four cases of suspected heroin, morphinan opioid substance synthesized from the dried latex of the opium poppy.



The operation was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Dipjyoti Talukdar, along with Sub-Inspector Nilim Talukdar and his team. The arrested persons have been identified as Mohamaad Ali and Shahidur Rahman, son of late Amzad Ali, both residents of Rowa Part-II under BN College Town Outpost (TOP) in Dhubri.



Acting on inputs, the police team conducted a raid and apprehended the duo, recovering four plastic cases of suspected heroine, substantial quantity of suspected contraband. Authorities have launched further investigations to determine the source and network of the drug supply.



Residents have lauded the swift action by Dhubri police and urged authorities to continue their efforts in tackling drug-related crimes. The accused are expected to be produced in court soon, and legal proceedings are underway. Law enforcement officials have reiterated their commitment to curbing drug-related activities in the region.