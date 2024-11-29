Two bikers lost their lives after their Himalayan bike (AS23AG0207) crashed into a parked Punjab body truck (AS01AA8439) in front of Chiang Hotel in Assam's Chapakhowa, Sadiya.

The deceased have been identified as Madhurya Baruah and Nabajyoti Dal, both residents of Nijapara in Sadiya. Eyewitnesses reported that the speeding bike failed to spot the stationary truck, resulting in a fatal collision.

Local authorities rushed to the scene, and the bodies were taken to the nearest hospital for post-mortem. The parked truck's driver is being questioned by the police as investigations continue.

This accident has reignited concerns about traffic safety and the dangers of unmarked parked vehicles on highways. Residents have called for stricter regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.

