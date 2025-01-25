Two farmers from Assam's Dhubri district have been invited by the Prime Minister's Office to participate in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

Niresh Chandra Barman and Amzamul Amin from Salkocha region have received invitations, marking a proud moment for the agricultural community.

The honour emphasises their outstanding achievements to the field of agriculture. Bhelupara Part-II villager Niresh Chandra Barman and Srigram villager Amzamul Amin have been praised for their leadership in the community and farming achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the two farmers for their efforts in revolutionising agriculture in the interiors of Assam's Dhubri district in Salkocha.

Villagers and well-wishers also extended their heartfelt congratulations to the duo, acknowledging their achievements and the honor brought to the region.

It is noteworthy that Amzamul Amin serves as the Chairman and Niresh Chandra Barman as a Secretary of the Salkocha Co-operative Society Limited, an organisation that has played a pivotal role in empowering local farmers. Under their leadership, the cooperative has fostered community growth and introduced modern farming practices, benefiting countless families in the area.

The invitation to the Republic Day Parade is a testament to the duo's dedication to improving the agriculture sector and their commitment to uplifting fellow farmers.