A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has sentenced two more individuals in connection with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) case, bringing the total number of convicted accused to nine. The court sentenced Mufti Suleiman Ali and Imran Hossen to imprisonment and fines under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Both were sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment and fined Rs 500 under IPC Section 120(B), with an additional 14 days of imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine. Additionally, they received rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the period already served—two years, eight months, and 21 days—under UAPA Sections 20, 38, and 39.

The case, registered in March 2022, involves an ABT module linked to the banned international terror organisation Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The module, led by Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam, was operating in Assam’s Barpeta district.

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NIA had initially filed a chargesheet against eight individuals in August 2022, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against two others in August 2023. Last week, two more accused were sentenced in the same case.

In a separate verdict announced on Wednesday, the NIA court sentenced accused Mamunur Rashid to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 1,000 fine. He was also given one month of simple imprisonment under Section 19 of UAPA and three months under Section 120(B) of IPC. Another accused, Mukibul Hussain, received six months of simple imprisonment and a Rs 500 fine, along with additional imprisonment under UAPA.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, and further legal proceedings are expected.