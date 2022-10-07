In a successful operation by Karbi Anglong police, drugs were seized again in Bokajan on Friday afternoon, October 7.

In a joint operation, Bokajan police, GRP and CRPF seized 246.95 grams of heroin from Bokajan railway station. Police have also arrested two women involved in drug paddling.

The arrested women were identified as Manisha Handique of Merapani in Golaghat district and Rinki Das of Dimapur respectively.

The two women, carrying the heroin in twenty soap boxes, were on board the Mariani Express train when they were caught by the police.

The two women brought suspected heroin in soap boxes into the fabric they were tactfully wearing. The anti-drug drive was led by John Das, SDPO of Bokajan.

The two women are currently being questioned by the police for further investigation.