In a joint operation carried out by Kakopathar and Talap police in the Tinsukia district, two youths were detained while an illegal pistol and three bullets were seized from their possession.

The detained youths have been identified as Madhu Maran and Biman Maran respectively. Police detained the two youths with weapons on the bypass near Talap in a raid on the Kakopothar-Talap bypass on October 8. The two arrested youths are reportedly involved in drug trafficking.

The police have also seized a Splendour motorcycle with registration number bearing 23 E 5433 used by the two arrested youths.

Meanwhile, Kakopothar police handed over the two youths to Talap police under Doomdooma police station and the team of Talap police station took the two detained youths to Doomdooma for questioning. The real fact will come to light only after the police investigation.

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