The United Liberation Front of Asom [ULFA-Independent] has released a press statement on July 31 refuting the membership of Juman Bora and Jugal Gogoi, who were arrested by the Police of Tinsukia and Charaideo on July 29, 2023. The organization clarified that neither of the individuals is associated with the "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization and stated that no one has been appointed on their behalf.

Juman Bora, hailing from Jorhat Chinamara, was previously a supporter of the organization but was rejected by the "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization. The ULFA-Independent provided evidence of instances where certain individuals had attempted to associate themselves with their organization, only to be dismissed.

Regarding the reported recovery of explosive material based on information from Juman Bora, the ULFA-Independent categorically denied any involvement and labeled it as a planned drama by the Home Department and authorities to mislead the public.

Furthermore, the organization clarified that speaking to any member of the "Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]" organization does not automatically make one a member. The ULFA-Independent raised concerns over the police actions and urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to thoroughly investigate the matter and find the truth.