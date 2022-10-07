Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Assam arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in the state's Guwahati on October 7.

During his visit to the state, he is scheduled to inaugurate a state-level SPs conference and address BJP workers apart from chairing a meeting on 'Flood Free Assam'

Besides this, Shah will also attend a meeting of chief ministers and DGPs of northeastern estates on narcotics, where, he will review the functioning of the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC).

Meanwhile, on October 8, Shah will also inaugurate the newly built office of the BJP's Assam unit before addressing a BJP 'Karyakarta Sammelan' during the visit.

Later, on October 9, Shah will visit Kamakhya temple in the morning before attending the plenary session of the NEC. On the same day, in the afternoon, the home minister will inaugurate the state-level SPs conference at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district.

Earlier on October 7, Shah reached Gangtok in Sikkim where hundreds of people welcomed them on the roadside. After this Shah reached the Raj Bhavan in Gangtok and inaugurated the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

State Governor Ganga Prasad was also present during the inauguration.