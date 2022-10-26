Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met a delegation of AIR Dibrugarh and DD Dibrugarh officials at his residence on October 26.

The Union Minister interacted with the delegates and heard their various issues including the matter of shutting down the AIR Daily Assamese News Bulletin from Dibrugarh.

The Union Minister also spoke to the Secretary of Information & Broadcasting over the phone and urged him to take necessary action regarding the matters discussed in the meeting.

Prasar Bharti cited cost-cutting as the reason for their move to close the Assamese news campaign of Akashvani Dibrugarh Centre.

It needs mention here that citizens of Dibrugarh town on October 26 protested Prasar Bharati's decision to stop the Assamese News Bulletin under the banner of Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangha in front of the All India Radio Dibrugarh station. Prasar Bharati has decided to discontinue the Assamese news bulletin as of October 24 due to cost-cutting initiatives.