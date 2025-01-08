Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled ambitious development plans and sought international investment during a high-profile meeting with diplomats from 36 countries. The gathering included ambassadors and high commissioners from ASEAN, BIMSTEC, and European nations.

The state government announced major infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore, including three new bridges across the Brahmaputra River and a satellite city near Guwahati in partnership with Singapore. A new railway connection linking Guwahati to Gelephu, Bhutan, is also in the pipeline.

Highlighting Assam's robust 12.5% growth rate, Sarma announced plans for a Rs 25,000 crore corpus fund to accelerate industrialization. "Assam has the requisite skill and ability to deliver," Sarma told the gathering of international diplomats and industry leaders.

The state is pushing for green energy adoption, mandating that new industries, including the upcoming Tata semiconductor plant at Jagiroad, use renewable power sources. Discussions are also underway with the Ministry of Defence to establish a defence corridor between Guwahati and Nagaon.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota emphasized the state's strategic location as a gateway to BBN and ASEAN countries, highlighting opportunities in tourism, fragrance and flavours, food and beverages, and logistics sectors.

The government is preparing for the Advantage Assam Summit 2.0, scheduled for February. A day before the summit, 8,000 dancers will perform the traditional Jhumur dance, showcasing the state's cultural heritage.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal attended the investors' roundtable, demonstrating central government support for Assam's development initiatives. The state has attracted attention for its educational infrastructure, including prestigious institutions like IIT, AIIMS, and IIM, with more projects in development.

The North East Skill Centre's programme to train 10,000 youths underlines the state's commitment to workforce development, positioning Assam as an emerging investment destination in India's northeast region.