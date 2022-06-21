The vehicular traffic movement at NH-53 (New NH-37) in Silchar will remain suspended due to submergence by flood water by more than 50 cm in depth of both sides of 4-lane highways. From the Rongpur Barak bridge point to the Rongpur police outpost, vehicular traffic will be suspended with immediate effect.

The flood situation in Assam’s Silchar is deteriorating fast. Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides for the past eight days, starting from June 13. A total of 47,72,140 people across 5,424 villages in 32 districts are affected by floods in the last 24 hours. Flooding has affected a total of 125 Revenue Circles. 10 human life was lost in floods in the last 24 hours and a total of 81 human lives (64 in flood and 17 in a landslide) have been lost in the Assam floods.

Meanwhile, the Centre has deployed 4 units of NDRF personnel, total 105 personnel or rescuers with modern life saving equipments at Silchar who reached on Tuesday from Bhubaneshwar to carry out rescue operations at Barak Valley.