Change is brewing at the makeshift marketplace near the entrance of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) in Barpeta. Home to around 50 stalls selling food, clothing, fruits, and vegetables, the market supports the livelihoods of nearly 500 people.

In a bid to organize the market and push for its recognition as a permanent commercial hub, local traders have formed the FAAMC Temporary Market Committee (FTMC) with several key objectives, including establishing proper entry points, esuring systematic garbage disposal, maintaining cleanliness and decorum, and preventing illegal activities in the area.

The committee has already initiated cleanliness drives and placed dustbins to improve hygiene. Additionally, measures are in place to prevent the addition of more traders to avoid overcrowding.

The District Administration has welcomed these efforts. Recently, a team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jayanta Bora visited the site and commended the improvement in cleanliness. He also announced a municipality tie-up for garbage removal, despite the area being outside the local municipal jurisdiction, with payments arranged for the service.

Traders believe the initiative will bring much-needed order to the marketplace. “It was unruly before, but now it can be organized. We are thankful to have a proper elected body,” said one vendor.

The FTMC has also urged the government to establish the market as a permanent commercial hub and plans to take up the matter with higher authorities soon.

The marketplace serves as an alternative to hospital canteens, catering to the needs of patients and visitors alike.