Concerns have been raised over the issuance of certificates of fitness for cattle transportation in Dhubri district, with allegations that veterinary officials below the rank of Assistant Director/SDO (District Animal Husbandry Officer) are certifying cattle for travel, defying regulations set by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

As per Rule 96 of the Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001, only State Government Veterinarians not below the rank of Assistant Director or SDO (District Animal Husbandry Officer) are authorized to certify animals for transportation via truck or rail. Despite this, officials of lower ranks in Dhubri have allegedly been issuing such certificates, raising suspicions regarding their intent.

Often, suspected cattle smugglers use such documents to evade law enforcement, exploiting the lack of clarity among police officials regarding proper certification procedures. In a recent case on February 20, locals detained a buffalo with its calf and two cows with two calves, suspecting smuggling activities.



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However, police officials were unsure whether to allow the transportation or detain the animals. The cattle were accompanied by a certificate of fitness issued by the Block Veterinary Officer of Block Veterinary Dispensary, Gauripur.

What raises further suspicion is that the cattle were being transported from Kherbari P-IV to Dhubri. Along this route, there are veterinary officers stationed at Agomani, Golakganj, and Balajan before reaching Gauripur. The issuance of the certificate from Gauripur, bypassing the other veterinary officials along the way, has sparked questions regarding the intention behind the certification process.

The fact that an officer from Gauripur, who is not authorized to issue such certificates, provided the document has led to calls for a thorough investigation.

This incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of AWBI guidelines and better coordination between veterinary authorities and law enforcement to prevent the misuse of transport certifications for illicit cattle trade.