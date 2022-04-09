Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners of seventeen districts of the state to review the progress for formal inauguration of Academic Year at the 97 newly established Model Schools at tea garden areas by the State Government.

Underlining the Assam government's commitment for providing better academic opportunities to the students of tea garden community, the Chief Minister asked the DCs to take immediate steps for ensuring availability of necessary teaching-learning aids including furniture for classrooms alongwith computers at the schools.

After taking stock of the steps taken by the DCs and Inspector of Schools to make the new educational institutions functional, the Chief Minister directed the DCs conduct recruitment of Grade IV staff at each school from the respective tea gardens where the school has been set up. The Grade IV staff will be engaged on fixed pay basis.

Further asking the DCs to visit the new schools to oversee the admission process and other arrangements, he instructed to complete the entire process in a time bound manner to facilitate formal inauguration in the first part of May.

The Chief Minister said that the State Education Department will soon issue guidelines for constitution of School Management and Development Committee (SMDC)s and following the instructions, the Deputy Commissioner will have to form the committees to run the management of the schools.

He also asked the DCs and Inspector of Schools to take steps for opening of bank account of all the new model schools in the name of SMDCs within seven days. They were also asked to ensure electricity connection at all the schools immediately.

The Chief Minister during the VC also said that the State government will establish another 100 model schools at tea garden areas to ensure that there is atleast one school covering four tea gardens.

Noteworthy that on April 2, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma during an orientation programme of teachers of the newly established model schools informed them about the state government's commitment for augmenting academic environment at tea garden areas and urged them to make meaningful contribution in improving socio-economic life of the tea garden population.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha and MD SSA Roshni A Korati were present alongwith the Chief Minister at the VC.

Later, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners of Sonitpur, Udalguri, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo and discussed issues related to inter-state border between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

After reviewing the areas of differences at the inter-state border, the Chief Minister asked the DCs to visit the border areas adjoining Arunachal Pradesh and submit detailed reports to the government to facilitate effective discussion between the two states.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, Principal Secretary to CM Samir Kumar Sinha, Commissioner & Secretary Border Protection and Development Department GD Tripathi were also present during the video conference.