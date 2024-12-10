In a significant crackdown on corruption, Kushal Medhi, the Circle Organizer of the Village Defence Party (VDP) under Dalgaon police station, was arrested on charges of bribery.

Acting on a complaint, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Medhi while he was accepting a bribe related to the registration process of the Village Defence Party.

The operation was conducted in Chakragaon, falling under the jurisdiction of Dalgaon Police Station. Authorities have initiated further investigations into the case to ensure accountability and transparency in the system.





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