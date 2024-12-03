A wild elephant was found dead in the Dubli area of Dudhnoi, Assam, in a shocking incident of cruelty.

The elephant was brutally killed by electrocution using electric wires, a method that has left the local community in disbelief.

Following the electrocution, the perpetrators further mutilated the animal by cutting off its tusks, trunk, and nails.

This heinous act has sparked outrage among residents, who are calling for justice and stricter measures to protect wildlife.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of wild animals in the region and the need for increased vigilance to prevent such atrocities in the future.

Many are urging authorities to take swift action to apprehend those responsible and ensure they face the full extent of the law.



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