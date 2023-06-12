In yet another sensational incident of man-elephant conflict, a child was killed and two others received grievous injuries after a herd of wild elephants went on a rampage in Golaghat district on June 11.

The incident reportedly took place at Shyamraipur Tea Estate near Numaligarh town.

According to sources, a herd of wild elephants ventured into the human habitation on Sunday night, most probably in search of food.

The irate jumbos damaged at least 50 houses in the vicinity. During the rampage, an 8-year-old child was killed while his mother and father sustained serious injuries.

Forest officials later reached the spot to assess the situation. As per reports, the herd of wild elephants are roaming around the tea garden area.

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