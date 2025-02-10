Strengthening wildlife protection efforts, 27 investigating officers from six forest divisions underwent a rigorous five-day refresher training at Bansbari Forest IB in Manas National Park.

The programme focused on improving investigation techniques, evidence collection, and framing wildlife offences under the updated Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and the latest amendments to criminal laws.

Organised by the Field Directorate of Manas Tiger Reserve in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), the training aimed to bridge knowledge gaps among officers. Participants received updates on key legal provisions, including Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 (BSA), ensuring they are equipped to handle evolving legal frameworks.

WTI first introduced specialised law enforcement training in Manas Tiger Reserve in April 2011 alongside the Assam Forest Department. Over the years, the initiative has grown into a structured training series. By December 2024, 754 frontline forest officers had participated in 30 batches of training sessions, including advanced courses held in Kaziranga and Orang National Parks.

“The training is a part of our continuous process to enhance the skills of our investigating officers in order to build their capacity and knowledge on the procedural changes as per the latest amendments, including the relevant sections of criminal laws and procedures. We received several landmark judgments from the Hon’ble courts, and the credit goes to WTI and IFAW for their continuous efforts jointly with us,” said Dr C Ramesh, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Manas Tiger Reserve.

Bhupendra Nath Talukdar, retired Deputy Conservator of Forests, Assam Forest Department, who mentored the training, highlighted the challenges officers face due to recent legal amendments. “Many of our investigating officers struggle with the changes in the WPA 1972 and the criminal laws enacted in 2023 due to knowledge gaps. This five-day training with practical sessions is designed to address these challenges.”

The initiative will continue, with plans to extend training to more frontline forest staff across the state, ensuring they remain well-prepared to tackle wildlife crime effectively.