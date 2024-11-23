Assam has reported a significant decrease in crime cases in 2024, marking a three-fold reduction compared to the figures from 2021.

Data released by the authorities highlights a threefold decline in registered cases, a substantial rise in case closures, and a reduced workload for investigating officers.

Key achievements from 2021 to 2024 include:

Decline in Crime Cases

Cases registered in 2021: 1,33,239

Cases registered in 2024 (till October): 41,983

This marks a 3x reduction in crime cases, underscoring efforts to address criminal activities and deter offenders effectively.

Increase in Case Closures

Chargesheet rate in 2021: 39.40%

Chargesheet rate in 2024 (till October): 66.48%

The 67% increase in chargesheet submissions reflects improved investigation processes and quicker delivery of justice.



Also Read: Assam: 3 dead, one injured after car collides with stationary truck on National Highway 17

Reduced Investigative Load

Cases per Investigating Officer (IO) in 2021: 69.04

Cases per Investigating Officer (IO) in 2024 (till October): 6.82

This 10x reduction ensures better focus and efficiency for individual officers, enhancing the overall quality of investigations.

Case Disposal Milestone

Over 4,25,000 cases have been disposed of in the last four years, demonstrating the commitment to clearing backlogs and ensuring timely justice for affected individuals.

The state government reiterated its commitment to maintaining safety and security while ensuring that the guilty are suitably punished.

The government and police force remain focused on sustaining the momentum and strengthening public trust through further reforms and community engagement.

This progress marks a significant step towards creating a crime-free Assam, fostering safety, and ensuring justice for all.