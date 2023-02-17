Guwahati Police on February 17 arrested a woman con artist and two others for duping people in Guwahati.

The persons have been identified as Nikita Tiyari of Rehabari, Jyotisman Lahkar of Geetanagar, and Rajesh Mandal, a native of Nagaland.

The three accused were arrested in the Odalbakra neighborhood of Guwahati.

According to the accusations made against the three, they had been robbing numerous people for a significant period of time.

The two accused youngsters are in the custody of Bhangagarh Police, while Nikita is being held at the Women's Police Station in Pan Bazar.

Nikita allegedly took part in a mobile theft investigation that was reported to the Paltan Bazar Police Station. By pretending to work for a real estate company, she has been robbing people of significant quantities of money.

A case investigation is now being conducted.