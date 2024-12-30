A woman narrowly escaped an alleged murder attempt by her alleged partner, Rajesh Dev, right outside the Dispur Police Station on December 29.



Sources report that Rajesh Dev was waiting near the police station, armed with a knife and reportedly planning to assault the woman.

Acting swiftly, the victim managed to evade the attack and sought refuge by rushing into the police station premises.



Preliminary investigations have revealed that Rajesh Dev, married twice, is a father of four children, raising questions about his motives and actions leading to the incident.



The dramatic escape has sparked discussions about women's safety and the rising incidents of such violent confrontations. Authorities are currently probing the case for further details.





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