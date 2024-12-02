A gruesome murder at the RBI brick kiln in Geleki, Sivasagar district, has ignited outrage across Assam, highlighting the plight of exploited labourers. On November 17, Rashida Khatun, a woman labourer hailing from Majer Alga in Dhubri district, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks while trying to protect her husband, Shahjamal Haque, from a brutal assault by contractors Ashiq Ali and Ahsan Ali. Shahjamal sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The couple, part of a group of 30-40 workers from Dhubri, had been lured to the kiln with promises of higher wages. Instead, they reportedly faced abysmal working conditions, including grueling 12-13 hour shifts, inadequate pay, and unsanitary living arrangements with only dirty drain water available for consumption.

The tragic incident was allegedly triggered by a heated altercation between the workers and the contractors over these deplorable conditions. While the police have arrested one accused, the delay in apprehending others involved has drawn sharp criticism from the public and labour rights activists.

The victim’s family has filed a memorandum with the Director General of Assam Police, demanding justice for Rashida and the immediate rescue of other workers reportedly trapped and abused at the kiln. They have also urged the state labour commissioner to take stern action against the kiln owners for gross violations of labour laws.

This shocking case has sparked statewide demands for stricter enforcement of labour laws and accountability for worker exploitation.

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