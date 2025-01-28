A woman was severely injured after thieves snatched her bag containing valuable items, including Rs 10,000 in cash, a mobile phone, medicines, ATM cards, and other belongings.

The attack occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the victim, identified as Riju Sharma, had just withdrawn money from an ATM near Banaphul Nagar and was returning home.

According to eyewitnesses, the miscreants struck without warning, snatching the bag from the woman's hands. During the struggle, Riju Sharma was knocked to the ground and left lying in the middle of the road.

She sustained serious injuries, particularly to her hand, which will require surgery. Riju was promptly rushed to Pratiksha Hospital, where she was admitted overnight for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and local police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area. The thieves are yet to be identified, and the police are actively pursuing leads.