In a significant operation against drug trafficking, Assam police apprehended three notorious drug peddlers and seized a staggering one lakh Yaba tablets, with an estimated market value of Rs 30 crore, in the Karimganj district on Sunday.

The operation was meticulously planned and executed under the leadership of Karimganj District Superintendent Partha Pratim Das. It unfolded swiftly over the course of an hour on National Highway 6 in Badarpur, where the police intercepted a Creta vehicle, registration number AS 01 DL 1510, and uncovered the contraband concealed within a secret compartment.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Ashraf Ali, Abdul Hannan, and Pradeep Das, all hail from Katigorah in the neighboring Cachar district. The investigation revealed that the Yaba tablets were being trafficked from Mizoram with the final destination intended to be Patharkandi in Assam.

The suspects are currently being held at Badarpur Police Station as authorities intensify their efforts to unravel the full extent of the drug trafficking network and identify other individuals involved in the illicit trade.