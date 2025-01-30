In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Cachar Police recovered YABA tablets worth Rs 9 crore during a source-based operation in Silchar.

The operation was conducted at the Silchar-Aizawl Bypass, where an auto-rickshaw was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 30,000 YABA tablets smuggled from a neighbouring state.

According to police officials, the seizure was made following specific intelligence inputs, and a thorough search of the vehicle revealed the concealed contraband.



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One individual has been apprehended in connection with the case, and further investigations are underway to trace the supply network and any possible links to larger drug cartels operating in the region.

The Assam Police have been actively intensifying their anti-narcotics operations under the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking.

Senior police officials have reiterated their commitment to curbing the drug menace and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to help eliminate the threat.

The arrested individual is currently in police custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited as law enforcement agencies continue their probe into the smuggling network.