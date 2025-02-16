A 30-year-old youth hailing from Assam's Baksa died in Hyderabad during a construction mishap.

As per sources, the youth identified as Biswajit Nath, a resident of Saudar Bhitha in Baksa district, Assam had to moved to Hyderabad for work. He died in a fatal accident while a project line was being installed in the city's hilly terrain.

A hydra crane mishap at the site led to his untimely death.

The deceased had relocated to Hyderabad to support his daughter's medical treatment. He is survived by his wife and young daughter, leaving his family in deep grief.

The incident has cast a shadow of sorrow over his hometown, where his loved ones mourn the heartbreaking loss