A young man named Zahir Uddin tragically lost his life due to electrocution in Hailakandi, sending shockwaves through the community.

The incident occurred as Zahir Uddin was working alongside his brother, who also sustained injuries in the accident. Identified sources revealed that the injured sibling has been promptly transferred to Silchar Medical College for urgent medical attention.

In a separate incident within the Algapur constituency of Hailakandi district, another distressing event unfolded as two brothers toiled at their residences, only to be struck by lightning. The siblings, whose identities remain undisclosed at the time of reporting, were both affected by the unexpected natural calamity.

The unfortunate demise of Zahir Uddin ignited a palpable wave of unrest within the local populace, manifesting in road blockades and impassioned protests. However, law enforcement swiftly intervened, restoring order and stability to the area.