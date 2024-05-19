Guwahati's Barsapara stadium is living up to its name as heavy showers lash the city, threatening to delay the much-awaited IPL clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Ground staff can be seen pulling out the sheets as the rain continues to pour, raising concerns about a delayed start to the match that was originally scheduled for 7:30 pm.

While the cricket fever has gripped the city, fans were left disappointed as rumors of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's attendance turned out to be just speculation. The Badshah of Bollywood, who owns the Kolkata franchise, will not be present at the Barshapara stadium tonight.

However, earlier on May 18 Rajasthan Royals' decoration head Rajiv Khanna had assured fans that the match would go ahead even if it rains. Khanna praised the pitch's ability to absorb water, claiming it to be superior to other venues. He had also hinted at a special laser show and a drone display by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) during the intervals.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued a slew of traffic guidelines to ensure smooth movement in the city. Heavy commercial vehicles and other commercial vehicles have been banned from plying on several major roads and highways in the area.

As the rain continues to pour and the anticipation builds, cricket enthusiasts in Guwahati are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for the weather to clear up and witness an electrifying clash between the two IPL giants.