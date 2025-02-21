The Bilasipara police, Dhubri, Assam launched a late-night raid along the national highway, seizing a twelve-wheeler truck loaded with illegally transported cattle. Law enforcement officials also detained six individuals in connection with the smuggling operation.

The operation, carried out meticulously, led to the confiscation of 17 high-quality breed cows and 19 calves, reportedly being smuggled in an inhumane manner.

The seized vehicle, bearing registration number AS01-HC-5596, was intercepted following a tip-off regarding the illegal transportation of cattle from Bihar to Bilasipara.

The accused have been identified as Parmananda Sahni, Anil Rai, Jalal Uddin, Jamaat Ali, Sheikh Shahalam Ali, and Sanjay Rai. They have been taken into custody for further investigation.

Authorities suspect that the cattle were intended for transportation to Bangladesh, given the ongoing illegal trade that has persisted despite stringent government measures. Local residents and officials have long voiced concerns over the clandestine cattle smuggling network operating in the region.

Law enforcement agencies have reiterated their commitment to curbing cattle smuggling and have assured continuous vigilance along critical transit routes. Further investigations are underway to trace the larger nexus behind this illegal trade.