Ahead of the Durga Puja festivities, the Cachar District Administration convened a meeting with officials from various Puja committees on September 24 to discuss guidelines and ensure the peaceful and smooth observance of the festival.

The meeting was presided over by Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, in presence of Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey, Additional District Commissioners Antara Sen and V.L.L. Nampui, Additional Superintendent of Police, Subrata Sen, and other senior officials from various departments.

During the meeting, it was stressed that all Puja committees must make necessary arrangements for a smooth and safe celebration, including obtaining prior permissions from relevant departments for utilities like electricity and water supply.

Furthermore, a control room will be set up by the district administration to monitor activities throughout the festival.

A separate meeting will be held with Puja committees to streamline traffic management, ensuring the public can enjoy the festivities without disruptions.

The APDCL department informed attendees that the current power supply is insufficient to meet the demand during the festival, and alternative arrangements will be made. Meanwhile, the PWD roads department assured that all necessary road repairs will be completed before the Puja celebrations.

SP Numal Mahatta urged all Puja committees to issue identification cards for their volunteers, ensure separate entry points for men and women at the pandals, and implement proper fire safety measures and CCTV surveillance. He also advised committees to avoid collecting donations on highways and to ensure that pandals are constructed without damaging public roads, stressing the importance of obtaining appropriate permissions.

Various Puja committees raised concerns during the meeting, and District Commissioner Yadav assured them that all necessary steps would be taken to address these issues.

He further announced that the immersion days will be designated as 'dry days,' and no damage to public infrastructure will be tolerated.

DC Yadav also directed all officials and employees to remain in their stations throughout the festival period to ensure a smooth and successful celebration.