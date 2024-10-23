The District Health Society of Assam's Cachar held a high-level review meeting at the newly inaugurated conference hall of the District Commissioner's office under the leadership of District Commissioner (DC) Mridul Yadav.

The primary focus was on assessing the progress of ongoing health initiatives and ensuring the timely completion of various health projects across the district.

The meeting saw the participation of senior officials, including Additional District Commissioner (Health) Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Ashutosh Barman, and key representatives from the health sector.

During his address, DC Mridul Yadav underscored the importance of prioritising critical health parameters such as achieving 100 per cent registration for Antenatal Care (ANC), expanding immunisation coverage, and enhancing family planning efforts.

He emphasised the need for the efficient and comprehensive implementation of government health schemes to improve public health outcomes throughout Cachar district.

"Healthcare forms the cornerstone of our district's development," said DC Mridul Yadav, further adding, "It is imperative that we, as responsible authorities, ensure the successful execution of all health programmes. Our efforts must reach the most vulnerable populations, especially those in remote areas of Cachar."

Key health initiatives discussed included the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign and the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme, both of which aim to eliminate major public health threats. The DC placed special emphasis on these campaigns, calling for an intensified focus to eradicate these diseases from Cachar.

In addition, DC Yadav highlighted the need for close monitoring of ongoing construction projects related to health infrastructure and urged health officials to conduct regular field inspections to ensure timely completion, which would enable the district to provide better healthcare services to its residents.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge from all stakeholders to continue advancing Cachar’s healthcare system, making quality healthcare accessible to all citizens, regardless of their location.