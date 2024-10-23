Assam's Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, on October 23 inspected the Dholai Block Primary Health Centre (PHC) and local schools, aiming enhanced public services and improved healthcare, education, and election preparedness in the region.

The inspections demonstrate the administration's commitment to grassroots development and ensuring seamless election processes.

During his visit to the Dholai Block PHC, DC Yadav thoroughly assessed the ICU, maternity ward, and diagnostic services, stressing the importance of delivering timely diagnostic reports to bolster healthcare services, particularly for maternal and child care.

"Providing quality healthcare for women and children is a critical priority," said DC Yadav, directing the healthcare team to focus on service efficiency and patient care.

Extending his focus to education, DC Yadav also inspected the Madhya Panibhora Lower Primary School in Narsingpur and the Lakshmi Charan High School in Kabuganj Bazar. He evaluated the schools' infrastructure, midday meal kitchens, and other essential facilities.

As both institutions are designated polling stations for the upcoming Dholai by-polls, DC Yadav also reviewed their election readiness, emphasising the importance of accessibility, security, and smooth election operations.