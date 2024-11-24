The District Commissioner’s Office of Assam's Cachar, on November 24 observed Lachit Divas, marking the birth anniversary of the legendary Ahom General, Bir Lachit Barphukan.

The event paid homage to the valour and leadership of the iconic figure who played a pivotal role in protecting Assam from Mughal invasions.

Presiding over the occasion, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav delivered a stirring address, emphasising the enduring legacy of Lachit Barphukan.

“Bir Lachit Barphukan epitomises the spirit of patriotism, resilience, and selflessness. His bravery in the Battle of Saraighat is not just a part of Assam’s history but an inspiration for the entire nation. Today, as we pay tribute to him, let us imbibe his qualities and work towards building a society rooted in courage and integrity,” said DC Yadav.

The ceremony commenced with the District Commissioner and the administrative staff offering floral tributes at the statue of Lachit Barphukan, a symbolic gesture of respect and admiration. The air was filled with reverence as participants reflected on the hero's unparalleled contributions to preserving the sovereignty of Assam.

Attendees were reminded of Lachit Barphukan’s strategic acumen and unwavering commitment, which continue to resonate in the hearts of millions. The event concluded with a call to action, urging the community to uphold the values of unity and service exemplified by the Ahom general.