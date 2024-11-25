The District Industries & Commerce Centre (DI&CC) of Silchar, Assam has rolled out a comprehensive scheme to support Small Tea Growers (STGs) with mechanisation and irrigation benefits, aiming to boost tea cultivation in the district.

The initiative has reinforced the DI&CC's committment to fostering sustainable growth and productivity among individual growers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and co-operative societies in the region.

The scheme, aptly named Mechanisation, offers financial assistance to enhance efficiency in tea farming through modern equipment. Eligible STGs can avail themselves of Rs 5,000 for spray machines, while SHGs and Co-operative Societies stand to receive Rs 20,000 for pruning machines.

Under the irrigation component, substantial support is provided for water management infrastructure. Financial aid of Rs 40,000 is allocated for borewell installations, and Rs 20,000 is available for water pump setups.

These measures are expected to mitigate irrigation challenges, ensuring consistent water supply for optimised tea production.

To ensure fair distribution of resources, the scheme excludes previous beneficiaries of the tea board’s programmes, directing benefits to new applicants. Eligible individuals and groups are urged to submit their applications on plain paper to the DI&CC office in Silchar by December 5, 2024.

"This initiative addresses critical gaps in tea cultivation by introducing advanced mechanization and irrigation solutions. It promises higher yields and improved farming methods, ultimately empowering small tea growers and fostering self-reliance," stated DI&CC general manager.

Interested applicants can visit the DI&CC office during working hours for further information or queries.