The SANKALP: DHEW mission in Cachar, Assam, in collaboration with the district administration organised a pledge-taking ceremony and rally on November 26, at the DC's office in Silchar, as part of efforts to combat gender-based violence.

The event marked the commencement of the '16 days of activism' for Ending Gender-Based Violence under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

The rally was inaugurated by District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav, who flagged off the event in the presence of a distinguished panel of officials, including Dr Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, Additional District Commissioner, Kimchin Lhangum, Additional District Commissioner, Masi Topno, Election Officer, Anjali Kumari, i/c District Social Welfare Officer, and Junali Devi, i/c CDPO, Silchar (Rural), along with other key officials.

The initiative aims to raise mass awareness about gender equality and gender-based violence (GBV) while ensuring meaningful access to gender-responsive justice for women and girls.

As part of the campaign, a series of activities will be conducted to engage the community, including sensitising men and boys on their role in preventing gender-based violence and supporting women and girls at both the state and grassroots levels.

Speaking at the event, DC Mridul Yadav emphasized the importance of collective efforts in creating a safe and equitable society.

"This campaign is not just about awareness but about driving actionable change and fostering a culture of respect and safety for all," DC Yadav said.

The programme will witness extensive programs, from educational workshops to community outreach initiatives, ensuring that the message of gender justice resonates at every level of society.