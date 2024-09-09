Local residents of Assam's Dhubri detained Suman Sheikh, a long-time fugitive, on September 9 morning for involvement in theft and drug peddling activities.

Sheikh, who is the son of Zamal Sheikh and a resident of the IG Road area, has been on the run for a considerable time.

Sheikh is a purported drug dealer and suspected thief.

While attempting to take some significant material, he was apprehended in the centre of Dhubri town, indicating the dissatisfaction of the local people over his purported criminal actions.

This citizen-led arrest reflects the growing concerns about rising crime rates, with locals taking matters into their own hands to curb lawlessness in the area.

Authorities are expected to investigate the situation further. Details are awaited.