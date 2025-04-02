The first and second phases of earth-filling work have started at the Daobhangi land field site in Rupshi, marking a crucial advancement in infrastructure development for waste management and sanitation. The project is being spearheaded by Dr Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board.

As part of the initiative, key facilities, including a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP), a Material Recovery Facility (MRF), and a Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) center, are set to be developed. These installations aim to enhance waste processing capabilities and sanitation services in the region.

The Dhubri Municipal Board has been allocated 32 bighas of land at the site, while the Gauripur Municipal Board has received 20 bighas. Funding has been approved for the project, with Rs. 30 lakh sanctioned for Dhubri through the tender process and Rs. 19 lakh granted to Gauripur for their respective portions of the development.

In addition to the earth-filling work, a significant component of the project is the construction of an approach road to improve site accessibility. A budget of Rs. 1.04 crore has been earmarked for a 600-metre road leading to the Dhubri Municipal Board’s section, while the remaining 400-meter stretch will be developed by the Gauripur Municipal Board.

The initiative is expected to strengthen urban infrastructure, support municipal operations, and improve overall sanitation services for local communities. Authorities view the project as a significant step towards sustainable urban development in the region.