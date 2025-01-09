Assam Police’s digital awareness campaign, “DJ Lockup,” has achieved a significant milestone by reducing road accidents in Guwahati by 55% during New Year’s celebrations compared to the previous year. The initiative, part of the broader “No Regret New Year” road safety drive, also went viral, amassing over 154 million views in just a few days, a senior official confirmed on Thursday.

Special DGP Harmeet Singh highlighted the tangible impact of the campaign, emphasising that its success wasn’t limited to social media metrics. “The campaign directly translated into fewer drunken driving cases, fewer accidents, and, most importantly, fewer lives lost,” Singh said. On December 31 alone, drunken driving cases in Guwahati dropped significantly, showcasing the campaign’s effectiveness in influencing behaviour.

Launched in 2021, “DJ Lockup” is a creative spin on road safety awareness. The campaign uses humour and relatable messaging to warn against drunken driving, styled as a mock “party invite” featuring a “line-up” of DJ Lockup, DJ Breathalyser, and others. This year, the campaign resurfaced with fresh momentum, earning mentions across over 100 media outlets locally and internationally. Influential figures like Anand Mahindra also applauded its innovative approach.

Police departments across India, including those in Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Shillong, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, adapted the campaign to suit local audiences. Singh noted this ripple effect as a testament to the initiative’s relevance and adaptability.

The campaign’s viral success was coupled with its core goal of ensuring public safety. Through witty posts and creative storytelling, Assam Police urged revellers to “party smart, stay safe,” ultimately reinforcing the message that road safety can save lives. (With inputs from PTI)