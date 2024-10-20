The fourth edition of the FolkTea festival is set to kick off on November 29 in Pabhoi, Biswanath Chariali district. This three-day event aims to showcase Assam's rich tea heritage alongside its vibrant folk traditions.

Mrinal Talukdar, the festival organiser, highlighted the event's key features. The festival will include a tea conclave, traditional Bhaona drama performances by villagers, Jhumur dance by locals, and various folk performances. Attendees will also have the opportunity to camp in the picturesque tea gardens.

The tea conclave, a centrepiece of the festival, will serve as a B2B summit. Small Tea Growers (STGs), Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs), and other industry stakeholders will engage in discussions with knowledge partners such as the Tea Board of India and TRA Tocklai.

To ensure accessibility, the conclave's four sessions will be conducted in the local language, covering crucial topics like climate change, pest management, marketing, and financial solutions for small tea growers.

Day two of the festival will feature a car rally to neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, a traditional tea ceremony, and "Akash Banti" - a sky lantern event. The evening will conclude with musical performances by local artists and bands.

The final day will offer a heritage tea walk in a historical tea estate, a behind-the-scenes look at tea production in a factory, and a showcase of Eastern Himalayan cuisine. Traditional cock fights and an evening of folk music and storytelling will bring the festival to a close on December 1.

Talukdar emphasised the festival's evolution from a small gathering of friends to a community-driven event that promotes knowledge-sharing and innovation in Assam's tea industry while celebrating the region's diverse folk culture.