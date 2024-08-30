Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on August 30 that the state has made remarkable strides in enhancing the infrastructure of government schools. "Our schools are knowledge hubs where our children's dreams take the shape of reality," Sarma said.

Since the 2021-22 academic year, Assam has witnessed substantial upgrades across several key infrastructure areas in government schools. The Chief Minister highlighted that the state has focused on providing essential facilities such as electrification, drinking water, and separate toilets for boys and girls.

A status report detailing the progress shows significant improvements across various infrastructure categories. Electrification in schools increased from 90.11% in 2021-22 to 99.86% in 2022-23. Similarly, the provision of drinking water facilities saw a rise from 96.86% to 98.21% during the same period. The construction of boys' and girls' toilets also saw notable enhancements, with completion rates reaching 98.55% and 99.26%, respectively.

Additionally, the construction of boundary walls and ramps for disabled access saw improvements, ensuring that the learning environment is not only safe but also inclusive. With over 44,188 schools benefiting from these interventions, the Assam government’s efforts mark a significant step toward transforming the state's educational landscape.

"Our mission is to build schools replete with all basic facilities to make learning convenient for our children," Sarma added.