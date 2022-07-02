“Students should prepare themselves for the future by instilling in them a sense of nationalism, good moral character and love for the countrymen.” said Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi at a programme conducted to felicitate the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders of HSLC and HSSLC examination 2022 held in Raj Bhavan today.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, the Governor said, “I am delighted to have felicitated the toppers of the State, who performed exceedingly well and secured the first three positions in their HSLC and HSSLC examinations, 2022. This admirable success on their part is indeed the result of their tireless hard work, perseverance and top of all excellent guidance from their teachers and parents. Indeed this is your victory and this has come by virtue of your perseverance, persistence and of course perspiration.

It may be mentioned that for both HSLC and HSSLC toppers, the 1st position holder was awarded with a cash of Rs 75,000, 2nd position holder with Rs 50,000 and the 3rd position holder with Rs.40,000 along with an appreciation letter and the traditional gamocha.

The headmaster of the schools and colleges of the toppers were also felicitated.

The Governor also said, “Now is the time for every student to set a goal and keep working hard to reach the target with strong willpower, grit and determination. No matter how hard the circumstances prevail they should not see back without achieving their goal. I am sure that perseverance and persistence will lead them to reach their long-cherished destination.”

The Governor also said that education is the keystone of the edifice of any progressive country. It not only assists the students to attain intellectual capacity but also helps them to build their character by imbibing values and rationality.”

The Governor further declared that the event of felicitating the toppers would continue every year by the Governor.

He congratulated the students, teachers and parents on the occasion and wish them great success in their future endeavours.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by the First Lady of Assam Prem Mukhi, Advisor, Chancellor’s Secretariat Professor Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri, Chairman SEBA R.C.Jain, senior officials from the education department, the toppers and their parents and teachers along with a host of other dignitaries