Assam's public expenditure for the current fiscal year has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

This marks a remarkable milestone in the state's economic growth, with the current year's expenditure exceeding the Rs 89,000 crore mark recorded on the same date last year.

In a statement, CM Sarma expressed his appreciation for the Finance Department's effective management of state finances.

"Our current year’s public expenditure has surpassed ₹1 lakh crore as of today, marking a significant milestone. On this date last year, the expenditure stood at approximately ₹89,000 crore. Congratulations to the Finance Department for achieving remarkable growth and effective financial management," said the Chief Minister.

The achievement comes amid a period of rapid economic development in Assam, with ongoing projects in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and industry.



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The state's focus on financial prudence and investment in growth sectors has paved the way for this increase in public expenditure.

The Finance Department's strategic planning and efficient fund allocation have played a pivotal role in managing the state’s fiscal resources and ensuring that essential services and development projects are funded.

CM Sarma congratulated the Finance Department for its efforts and stressed the importance of continuing to prioritize efficient public expenditure management for the state's future growth.