Assam’s Special Task Force seizes over 190 grams of heroin, four arrested
In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam's Special Task Force seized over 190 grams of heroin and arrested four individuals at Dispur Guest House. The operation was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Kalyan Pathak.
In a decisive operation led by Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Kalyan Pathak, a Special Task Force (STF) team conducted a raid at Dispur Guest House, located in the Ganeshguri area under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station. The operation, carried out based on credible information, aimed at curbing drug trafficking activities in the region.
During the meticulously planned raid, the STF team successfully apprehended four individuals suspected of being involved in drug peddling. Alongside the arrests, law enforcement officials seized a significant quantity of illicit substances. A total of 14 soap boxes, carefully concealed, were discovered to contain approximately 196 grams of heroin.
The operation signifies a substantial victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the area. The arrest of the alleged drug peddlers and the confiscation of the sizable quantity of heroin underscore the STF's commitment to maintaining law and order and safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of narcotics.
The apprehended suspects are now in custody, where they will face legal proceedings in accordance with the law.
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