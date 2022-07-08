Days after hinting that he might vote for National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal fawned over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a public gathering on Thursday, July 7.

Praising CM Sarma at a public gathering, Ajmal said: “Our CM was a good man, and he is still a good man. Sometimes, some people show him videos showing what Yogi Adityanath is doing. Then, he gets influenced and tries to do similar things.”

“The CM earlier used to be with us only. He is even familiar with kitchens in Muslim households. There is no one wiser in Assam. He knows what kind of chocolates Muslim people want, and ensures to keep feeding them that from time to time,” he added.

AIUDF has Ajmal as the lone MP in the Lok Sabha besides 15 MLAs. The Congress in Assam, on the other hand, has 3 MPs in the Lok Sabha besides 27 MLAs.

Slamming the Opposition Congress, Ajmal said that the grand old party’s presence in Assam is “zero.”

The AIUDF’s relationship with the Congress has hit a rocky patch after the 2021 Assembly elections, with the former allies engaging in war-of-words.

Ajmal and co have especially run afoul of current Congress president Bhupen Bora, who has publicly derided the AIUDF.

“As long as Ajmal is there, the AIUDF will continue to exist. Till then, people like Bhupen Bora can never rise to the top. If the Congress’ 7 MLAs are with the BJP, another 5-7 MLAs are with us,” Ajmal said yesterday.

Reacting to Congress leaders’ vitriol against his party in the lead up to the presidential polls, Ajmal opined: “We are in support of anti-NDA forces, but not in favour of the Congress. I don’t understand why the Congress is criticizing us which is why we are having to deliberate over the situation. From the very beginning, our position is anti-BJP. Be it a presidential election, or any other election. The ones who have taken bribes from the CM are the loudest at criticizing us.”

Ajmal said his party will take its decision for the “greater interest.”

It needs mention here that Draupadi Murmu, who has the numbers heavily tilted towards her at present, appears on track to become India's first Adivasi president.