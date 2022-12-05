Congress leader Rakibul Hussain on December 5 lashed out at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for his controversial remarks on ‘Hindus’ and said that Badruddin Ajmal is a very ill-willed person and his remarks and comments against the ‘Hindus’ is very unprofessional and demeaning.

Speaking to reporters at Sivasagar, the Congress Leader said that Ajmal made those comments to create communal disharmony.

Rakibul Hussain said that a lot can be inferred from the fact that Badruddin Ajmal chosed Karimganj as the place where he would make the remarks and has given the statement only to national media ANI and not to any other regional news channel.

Moreover, he made the comments in Hindi language and this indicate his motive and intent towards passing those remarks.

“ He made those remarks for political gains and to get national media attention.”, Rakibul Hussain said.

The congress leader said that Ajmal is following the path of AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi who often make headlines with his controversial remarks.

Rakibul Hussain even alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Badruddin Ajmal are working hand in hand since many a times the chief Minister himself confessed that he has good relations with the AIUDF Chief and they talk very often.

Rakibul Hussain said that the mistake that Ajmal has committed is unpardonable.“The only suitable punishment that will fit Badruddin Ajmal is that he should evade showing his face to the public and in the media.” Rakibul Hussain said.

Earlier on December 2, Badruddin Ajmal made a controversial remarks against the Hindus saying that Muslim men get married soon after turning 21 while Hindu men stay unmarried till the age of 40 to have illegal relations with at least three women.

However on December 3 Ajmal had tendered an apology for his remarks. He said that he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of any community and have not targeted anybody.